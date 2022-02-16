Buckingham Palace updates royal fans about Queen Elizabeth’s health

 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

The Buckingham Palace has updated the royal fans about the health of Queen Elizabeth after the Covid scare.

According to the Palace, the Queen returned to royal duties at her Windsor Castle residence on Tuesday and carried out her first engagements since fears emerged that she could have contracted coronavirus last week.

The scare arose after Prince Charles, her eldest son and heir to the throne, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, two days after meeting the Queen in Windsor, west of London.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also then tested positive, and the couple have been self-isolating since, according to aides.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed whether the queen has taken any Covid test herself.

Queen Elizabeth, on Tuesday held two virtual audiences from Windsor, meeting via video-link with newly appointed ambassadors from Estonia and Spain.

The palace said, “Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.”


