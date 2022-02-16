Piers Morgan wants to 'puke' at Prince Andrew's sexual assault settlement

FileFootage

Piers Morgan has fumed Prince Andrew with mockery as the Duke opted an out of court settlement with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre.



The TV personality has branded the father-of-two a "snivelling little coward" for disgracing the Queen with his actions.

Piers' new column in The Sun came after On Tuesday, a few hours after the settlement was established.



"We don’t know how much Andrew’s paid Giuffre, though it will be many millions of dollars, including a substantial donation to her charity in support of victims’ rights," he evaluated.



"But we do know that by paying a massive cheque to avoid a showdown in court, he’s confirmed himself to be a snivelling little coward whose denials and demands weren’t worth the paper they were written on."



Adding that he wanted to "puke" on the Duke of York's official statement after the settlement, Piers continued with his scathing comments.

"The very last person any victim of evil sex trafficking needs support from is a man who hung out for years with two evil sex traffickers and who just paid vast sums of money to avoid facing a trial over his own alleged involvement and participation."