 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan wants to 'puke' at Prince Andrew's sexual assault settlement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

FileFootage

Piers Morgan has fumed Prince Andrew with mockery as the Duke opted an out of court settlement with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The TV personality has branded the father-of-two a "snivelling little coward" for disgracing the Queen with his actions.

Piers' new column in The Sun came after On Tuesday, a few hours after the settlement was established.

"We don’t know how much Andrew’s paid Giuffre, though it will be many millions of dollars, including a substantial donation to her charity in support of victims’ rights," he evaluated.

"But we do know that by paying a massive cheque to avoid a showdown in court, he’s confirmed himself to be a snivelling little coward whose denials and demands weren’t worth the paper they were written on."

Adding that he wanted to "puke" on the Duke of York's official statement after the settlement, Piers continued with his scathing comments.

"The very last person any victim of evil sex trafficking needs support from is a man who hung out for years with two evil sex traffickers and who just paid vast sums of money to avoid facing a trial over his own alleged involvement and participation."

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West
Mariah Carey receives love plea from ex-husband Nick Cannon in new song

Mariah Carey receives love plea from ex-husband Nick Cannon in new song
Prince Andrew settlement allows UK royals to keep calm and carry on

Prince Andrew settlement allows UK royals to keep calm and carry on
BTS’ J-Hope surprises fans with Jimin’s Appendicitis Surgery, COVID-19 update

BTS’ J-Hope surprises fans with Jimin’s Appendicitis Surgery, COVID-19 update
Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi dubbed 'cutest' big sister for Wolf, here's why

Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi dubbed 'cutest' big sister for Wolf, here's why
Piers Morgan blasted for taking a dig at David Beckham's football career

Piers Morgan blasted for taking a dig at David Beckham's football career
Julia Fox confirms Kanye West romance was setup for Kim Kardashian?

Julia Fox confirms Kanye West romance was setup for Kim Kardashian?
Kanye West sorry for 'harrassing' Kim Kardashian, promises better communication

Kanye West sorry for 'harrassing' Kim Kardashian, promises better communication
Who is Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre?

Who is Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre?
Buckingham Palace updates royal fans about Queen Elizabeth’s health

Buckingham Palace updates royal fans about Queen Elizabeth’s health
Lawyer praises Virginia Giuffre for 'getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense'

Lawyer praises Virginia Giuffre for 'getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense'
Prince Andrew's deal with Virginia Giuffre won't change his royal status

Prince Andrew's deal with Virginia Giuffre won't change his royal status

Latest

view all