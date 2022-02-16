Bappi Lahiri demise: Bollywood mourn the loss of 'Disco King'

Bappi Lahiri demise: Celebrities mourn the loss of 'Disco King'

Bappi Lahiri, the King of Bollywood disco, passed away last night in Mumbai, India. The late singer was battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) and recurrent chest infection.

His death shook India as Bollywood celebrities mourn his death few days after demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn and Nimrat Kaur, and filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Sujoy Ghosh, pays tribute to the late singer.

Kumar expressed his grief. He tweeted, “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti”

Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an Instagram story, “Yaar Bina chain Kanhan Re RIP KING”

“I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that’s what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you’d so endearingly call me) #RIP #BappiLahiri #BappiDa,” Vidya Balan wrote on her Instagram as she pays respects to Lahiri.

Famous for his super hit songs and his love for gold, he composed songs for hit Bollywood movies Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Satyamev Jayate and many more.

Raveena Tandon shared tweet, “Grew up listening to your music, Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face. Your music shall play on forever.”

Ajay Devgan also mourned the legendary singer, he wrote in a tweet, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer. Dada, you will be missed.”

Neena Gupta, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Nimrat Kaur and Madhur Bhandarkar were among the celebrities who grieved his loss on social media.

Tune Maari Entriyaan singer’s last rites will be held on February 17 as the family waits for his son to return from Los Angeles.

"It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," statement issued by his family read.