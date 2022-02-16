Boman Irani all set to make directorial debut this year

Boman Irani has the year 2022 all figured out!

The actor revealed his plans to start working on his directorial ventures but first he wants to get his acting commitments done.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. famed star said that his directorial debut is something that he has written himself. He said, “My first directorial venture is something that I have been thinking to do for a while now. I have written it myself. I am hoping that I get to start it by mid of 2022.”

“I have a whole slate of releases planned for this year. I also have Jayeshbhai Jordaar which I am looking forward to big time. Along that I have Detective Shergill, then (actor) Ajay Devgan’s film Runway 34 and (filmmaker) Sooraj Barjatya’s Unchai. The moment I finish that I will start (director) Raju (Rajkumar) Hirani’s film. There is no escape from his films as it is part and parcel of my life. I will do them as long as I live,” Irani revealed the projects he’s working on.

Boman will also make his web debut this year. He expressed his joy in being ‘busy’ as he doesn’t like to sit at home without any projects. For him, pandemic days have been ‘busier’ than normal days as he’s been getting a lot of work.

“I have been extremely lucky because I like being busy. And I have been very busy, probably busier than pre lockdown, pandemic days. I did I have been extremely fortunate to have been keeping busy and getting constant work. I am glad about that because I don’t like sitting at home,” the 62-year-old actor said.

Talking about his web debut, he stated, “I will debut in the digital space with a web series, which I shot in Chandigarh. It (the schedule) was really hectic and a lot of hard work but the day flies by and those are the kind of days I enjoy the most. I hate days where we have to keep looking at the clock and be like why is the needle not moving.”