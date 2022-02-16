 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Islamabad police makes history by launching WhatsApp contact number

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

A birds eye view of Islamabad. Photo: Twitter.
  • ICTP enables citizens to access its services effortlessly through WhatsApp.
  • All services of ICTP police will be just a click away from now on.
  • Citizens can register themselves with ICTP number with a single message.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has issued their WhatsApp contact number to offer easy access to all of their services to the citizens of Islamabad, making them the first police department in Pakistan's history that can be contacted on WhatsApp.

With this step, all the services of the capital police will be just a click away from now on.

The announcement about the WhatsApp number was made through the Islamabad police's official Twitter account.

The tweet contained a video message by Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Ahasan Younus.

"In order to make our services more easily accessible for the citizens, Islamabad Police is issuing its WhatsApp number.

The citizens can register themselves with our number 0334-4287-4287 which is 0334-ICTP-ICTP, by sending a simple hi/hello," IGP Younus said.

He said that once the citizens register, they will receive menus of Islamabad police services.

The menus available on the number are as follows:

  • Information about ICTP
  • Islamabad IGP complaint cell
  • Police Khidmat Markaz's services
  • Online crime and complaint registration system
  • Helpline numbers
  • Gender-based harassment
  • Online appointments for all services
  • Police advisory
  • Traffic advisory
  • Crime advisory
  • Contact details of police offices
  • Services for overseas Pakistanis
  • Responsive policing through social media
  • ISB police mobile app and website
  • Zainab alert
  • Details about most wanted criminals
  • Pakistan Citizens Portal Complaints
  • Suggestions and feedback

IGP Younus said that the ICTP WhatsApp contact enables citizens to access all its services effortlessly. All the information and facilities that a citizen in Islamabad may need would be available, both in English and Urdu, on the WhatsApp number, he added.

The IGP further stated that he hopes that this effort is appreciated by the citizens while the ICTP continues to provide good services.

