Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Robert Pattinson drops plans, conditions for adding Robin in future

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Robert Pattinson spills the beans on a possible edition of a sidekick for his rendition of the upcoming The Batman movie.

Pattinson revealed his thoughts on adding a Robin into the Batman franchise during a Q&A with Insider.

There he began by outlining a rule that he ‘will enforce’ when thinking of a sidekick for the caped crusader.

He started by admitting, "He has to be 13. That's the only way I'll accept it."

During the course of the interview, Pattinson went on to explain his choice and admitted to having loved the 1988 comic story by Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo. In it, the second Robin is brutally murdered by the Joker, only to come back a more deadly efficient version of Batman.

Before concluding he also admitted, "People are so scared of it, but it's kind of exciting. I think it would be a really fun addition."

