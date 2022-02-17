Leave politics if you can't tolerate criticism, Asif Zardari advises govt

Former president Asif Ali Zardari. Photo—File

Asif Zardari say that Mohsin Baig arrest is against the law.

He says government oppression against dissidents is a reflection of an authoritarian mindset.

Journalist Mohsin Baig was arrested by the FIA cybercrime wing.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari criticized the arrest of senior journalist Mohsin Baig on Wednesday and said if you don’t dare to tolerate criticism then leave politics.

In a statement co-chairman of PPP criticized the incumbent government for arresting senior journalist Mohsin Baig.

He asserted that the government's repression of dissidents reflects an authoritarian mindset.

Asif Zardari continued by stating that the manner in which Mohsin Baig was arrested is against the law and that he should be released.

It's worth noting here that journalist Mohsin Baig was arrested on Wednesday following a cybercrime raid conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing.

The journalist has been critical of the government's policies and has appeared as an analyst on television talk shows.

FIA raided Baig’s house on Murad Saeed’s complaint

According to a press release issued by the investigation agency, the FIA raided Baig's house in F8 on the complaint of Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

The statement further mentioned that the FIA conducted the raid after obtaining a search and seizure warrant from court.

"During the raid, Mohsin Baig and his son and servants directly fired at the FIA team and made two officials hostage," the press release said. It added that Baig was arrested after he ran out of bullets and was taken to Margalla police station where legal proceedings are underway.

According to the first information report (FIR, Baig had used immoral language for Murad Saeed in a talk show. It said Baig had related a "baseless story with derogatory remarks" which was subsequently shared on social media and had "shattered" the federal minister's image in public.

Bilawal demands govt release Mohsin Baig immediately

Condemning the arrest, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Baig’s arrest has shown “Imran Khan’s weakness.”

“[PM] Imran Khan Imran Khan is afraid of self-criticism lest people become aware of his truth,” Bilawal said, adding that during PTI’s tenure, terrorists are fleeing while journalists are being arrested.

It’s the worst time in nation’s history’

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the arrest of Mohsin Baig, who was once a friend of Imran Khan, shows how “panicked the regime is”.

Shahbaz said that Imran Khan gives “long sermons on democracy [and] morality but cannot stand even minor criticism.”