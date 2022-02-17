 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Leave politics if you can't tolerate criticism, Asif Zardari advises govt

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Former president Asif Ali Zardari. Photo—File
Former president Asif Ali Zardari. Photo—File

  • Asif Zardari say that Mohsin Baig arrest is against the law.
  • He says government oppression against dissidents is a reflection of an authoritarian mindset.
  • Journalist Mohsin Baig was arrested by the FIA cybercrime wing.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari criticized the arrest of senior journalist Mohsin Baig on Wednesday and said if you don’t dare to tolerate criticism then leave politics.

In a statement co-chairman of PPP criticized the incumbent government for arresting senior journalist Mohsin Baig.

He asserted that the government's repression of dissidents reflects an authoritarian mindset.

Asif Zardari continued by stating that the manner in which Mohsin Baig was arrested is against the law and that he should be released.

It's worth noting here that journalist Mohsin Baig was arrested on Wednesday following a cybercrime raid conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing.

The journalist has been critical of the government's policies and has appeared as an analyst on television talk shows.

FIA raided Baig’s house on Murad Saeed’s complaint

According to a press release issued by the investigation agency, the FIA raided Baig's house in F8 on the complaint of Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

The statement further mentioned that the FIA conducted the raid after obtaining a search and seizure warrant from court.

"During the raid, Mohsin Baig and his son and servants directly fired at the FIA team and made two officials hostage," the press release said. It added that Baig was arrested after he ran out of bullets and was taken to Margalla police station where legal proceedings are underway.

According to the first information report (FIR, Baig had used immoral language for Murad Saeed in a talk show. It said Baig had related a "baseless story with derogatory remarks" which was subsequently shared on social media and had "shattered" the federal minister's image in public.

Bilawal demands govt release Mohsin Baig immediately

Condemning the arrest, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Baig’s arrest has shown “Imran Khan’s weakness.”

“[PM] Imran Khan Imran Khan is afraid of self-criticism lest people become aware of his truth,” Bilawal said, adding that during PTI’s tenure, terrorists are fleeing while journalists are being arrested.

It’s the worst time in nation’s history’

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the arrest of Mohsin Baig, who was once a friend of Imran Khan, shows how “panicked the regime is”.

Shahbaz said that Imran Khan gives “long sermons on democracy [and] morality but cannot stand even minor criticism.”

More From Pakistan:

Bill Gates to meet PM Imran Khan, Arif Alvi on visit to Pakistan: sources

Bill Gates to meet PM Imran Khan, Arif Alvi on visit to Pakistan: sources
ECP announces to hold first phase of LB polls in Punjab

ECP announces to hold first phase of LB polls in Punjab

Pakistan reports slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again

Pakistan reports slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again
Opposition terms petrol price hike ‘robbery on pockets of public’

Opposition terms petrol price hike ‘robbery on pockets of public’
Noorul Haq Qadri asks PM Imran Khan to ban Aurat March

Noorul Haq Qadri asks PM Imran Khan to ban Aurat March
KU seminar on HEC challenges postponed due to administrative pressure: sources

KU seminar on HEC challenges postponed due to administrative pressure: sources
Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR

Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR
AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon to give Pakistani doctors time to verify medical records

AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon to give Pakistani doctors time to verify medical records
PTI MNA asks FIA to arrest Maryam Nawaz for 'mocking Bushra Bibi'

PTI MNA asks FIA to arrest Maryam Nawaz for 'mocking Bushra Bibi'
Islamabad court declares FIA raid at Mohsin Baig's home illegal

Islamabad court declares FIA raid at Mohsin Baig's home illegal
IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification
Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Latest

view all