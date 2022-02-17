 
entertainment
HAHiba Anjum

BTS’ Jungkook breaks down anxiety over paparazzi photoshoots

BTS’ Jungkook’s struggles with photo ops have always caused the singer trouble, despite his international fame and he recently explained the true cause behind it all.

The songwriter addressed his personal struggles when it comes to photo ops in a candid chat with Weverse.

He started by admitting to the magazine, “I never really liked having my picture taken. (Laughs)”

Even though the struggle that follow become difficult over time, “I put my best face forward when it’s for something I have to do, like for photo books, but it’s still not easy. Videos are okay, though.”

“And even though I’m not nervous at all when I sing in front of tens of thousands of people, if I have to sing or talk in front of a small group, I get super nervous.”

Before concluding he also added, “I never feel that way on stage, but maybe I have a hard time doing things that are a little bit awkward for me.”

