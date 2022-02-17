 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Ajay Devgn kick-starts shooting for ‘Drishyam 2’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has begun filming for his much-awaited film Drishyam 2 and left millions of his fans excited.

Turning to his social media, the Raid actor took fans by surprise as he shared a still from the sets of the upcoming project.

Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “Can Vijay protect his family again? #Drishyam2 shoot begins".

 Ajay's post left fans wondering what the movie will be offering this time.

To note, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor will be seen reprising his role of Vijay Salgaonkar while Shriya will be playing the role of his wife Nandini.

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, the 52-year-old actor stated that he is happy to be a part of the film.

“I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen,” he added.

For the unversed, Drishyam was helmed by Nishikant Kamat who passed away in 2020. And now Abhishek Kamat will be helming the project.


