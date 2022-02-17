 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Bappi Lahiri funeral: India bids farewell to the 'Disco King'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Bappi Lahiri funeral: India bids farewell to the ‘Disco King’
Bappi Lahiri funeral: India bids farewell to the ‘Disco King’

Bappi Lahiri funeral is taking place in Mumbai as the family’s performing his last rites.

Several Bollywood celebrities have paid their respects to the late singer’s family. Vidya Balan, Mika Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Shakti Kapoor, Udit Narayan, Shaan were among celebrities who attended his cremation ceremony.

His death came as a shock for many as he passed away only a  few days after the death of Lata Mangeshkar. From Amitabh Bachan, Akhshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, many celebs from the Industry paid tribute to the Yaad Aa Raha Hai singer.

His daughter, Reema, broke down at her father’s final rites. She cried inconsolably during the ceremony. The singer's son was also seen crying while lighting his funeral pyre.

The ‘Disco King’ passed away on Tuesday due to obstructive sleep apnea. He was admitted to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital for a month and then got discharged. However, he was re-admitted after a health complication.

The legendary singer has composed songs for movies like Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi and many more. He was known for being the ‘pioneer’ of disco music in India.

