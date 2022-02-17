 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Dia Mirza shares breathtaking pictures of her vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Dia Mirza shares breathtaking pictures of her vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi
Dia Mirza shares breathtaking pictures of her vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi 

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has mastered the art of treating her fans with some stunning pictures on social media and her posts on Instagram often take the internet by storm.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor once again drew attention as she shared swoon-worthy snaps of her beautiful moments with husband Vaibhav Rekhi to mark the end of her Coorg vacation.

Dia Mirza shares breathtaking pictures of her vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Dia shared a picture with Vaibhav as they posed on the edge of an infinity pool at their resort with the green hills in the backdrop.

“Until we meet again Coorg,” she captioned the picture along with a heart-eye emoji.

In the picture, Dia looked lovely in her black t-shirt with denim, while Vaibhav looked dapper in his grey t-shirt and icy blue trousers.

She also shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself as she flipped her hair. She captioned it, “Fly” along with a butterfly icon.

The actor, who is also an environmentalist, went on to share videos of hundreds of fluttering butterflies as well and wrote, “My heart said stop. And we did. And look what we discovered. Never seen anything like this.”

For the unversed, Dia had married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 14 last year in a hush-hush wedding.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt walks in style at Berlin Film Festival, strikes iconic ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ pose

Alia Bhatt walks in style at Berlin Film Festival, strikes iconic ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ pose
Anushka Sharma applauds Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for taking paternity leave

Anushka Sharma applauds Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for taking paternity leave
Anushka Sharma looks back on good old days: See

Anushka Sharma looks back on good old days: See
Ananya Panday says her dad Chunky Panday owes Bappi Lahiri for his career

Ananya Panday says her dad Chunky Panday owes Bappi Lahiri for his career
Tom Hanks son admits he did not have a ‘strong male role model’ growing up

Tom Hanks son admits he did not have a ‘strong male role model’ growing up
Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute to Bappi Lahiri; ‘his songs shall remain eternal’

Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute to Bappi Lahiri; ‘his songs shall remain eternal’
Bappi Lahiri funeral: India bids farewell to the ‘Disco King’

Bappi Lahiri funeral: India bids farewell to the ‘Disco King’
Ajay Devgn kick-starts shooting for ‘Drishyam 2’

Ajay Devgn kick-starts shooting for ‘Drishyam 2’
Farhan Akhtar to have ‘intimate’ traditional wedding before 21st Feb

Farhan Akhtar to have ‘intimate’ traditional wedding before 21st Feb
Alia Bhatt ‘ran out’ of Bhansali’s office after Gangubai Kathiawadi script narration

Alia Bhatt ‘ran out’ of Bhansali’s office after Gangubai Kathiawadi script narration
Alia Bhatt 'even speaks like Gangubai' at home, complains beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt 'even speaks like Gangubai' at home, complains beau Ranbir Kapoor
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt's new film shows rise of rights defender in Berlinale premiere

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt's new film shows rise of rights defender in Berlinale premiere

Latest

view all