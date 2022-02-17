Dia Mirza shares breathtaking pictures of her vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has mastered the art of treating her fans with some stunning pictures on social media and her posts on Instagram often take the internet by storm.



Keeping up with this trajectory, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor once again drew attention as she shared swoon-worthy snaps of her beautiful moments with husband Vaibhav Rekhi to mark the end of her Coorg vacation.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Dia shared a picture with Vaibhav as they posed on the edge of an infinity pool at their resort with the green hills in the backdrop.

“Until we meet again Coorg,” she captioned the picture along with a heart-eye emoji.

In the picture, Dia looked lovely in her black t-shirt with denim, while Vaibhav looked dapper in his grey t-shirt and icy blue trousers.



She also shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself as she flipped her hair. She captioned it, “Fly” along with a butterfly icon.

The actor, who is also an environmentalist, went on to share videos of hundreds of fluttering butterflies as well and wrote, “My heart said stop. And we did. And look what we discovered. Never seen anything like this.”

For the unversed, Dia had married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 14 last year in a hush-hush wedding.