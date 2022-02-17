Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute to Bappi Lahiri; ‘his songs shall remain eternal’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned to his blog to mourn the shocking death of iconic music composer Bappi Lahiri on Tuesday night.

The Piku actor penned an emotional note on his blog remembering the legendary singer, with whom he worked multiple times and said that his music will remain eternal.

The 79-year-old star began with, "Bappi Lahiri .. music director extraordinaire passes away ... Shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of 'passing' in the rapid succession of times .. "His songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal .. they are played hummed sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice."

He also recalled his conversation with the musician at the London’s Heathrow airport and wrote, “the ability of his sense of success with a particular moment, untethered .. checking in to board a flight at Heathrow from London to home and a gentle tap on your shoulder, ‘your this film is going to be very successful and the song I just gave, shall be remembered for ages’ .."

The Pink star further added, "he was right .. and learning the graphs of some, at his modest home , in rehearsal, an even greater experience ..slowly they all leave us .. good night dearests .. it nears the hour of 2 am and the (sleep icons) it colludes to perform well.."

Bappi composed tracks for Big B’s blockbuster hit films like Namak Halaal (1982) and Sharaabi (1984) and others.

Bappi breathed his last at the age of 69 in Mumbai on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).