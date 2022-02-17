Prince Andrew’s settlement ignites fury over ‘arrogant opportunist’ sentiments

Prince Andrew has come under fire for his ‘opportunistic’ actions in settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre.



This claim has been made by royal expert Laura Schäfer and in her new piece for Bunte, stern, FOCUS Online she spoke of the Duke’s “crushing defeat.”

An excerpt from her piece reads, “It's a crushing defeat for the Prince. Andrew couldn't clear his name, couldn't prove his innocence.”

“Instead, he pays huge sums, may have to resort to money from the Queen's private coffers and has caused lasting damage to the entire Royal Family.”