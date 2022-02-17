Anushka Sharma applauds Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for taking paternity leave

Anusha Sharma appreciates Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for taking paternity leave.

The actress took to her Instagram story to post a news article related to Agrawal taking paternity leave. She wrote in the story, “About time this is normalized.”

Source: Instagram Stories

Parag is expecting his second baby with his wife Vineeta Agrawal and plans to remain in contact with his executive team during his leave as he has not been named an interim CEO.

Laura Yagerman, Twitter’s corporate communications head told the Washington Post, “At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person."

"It’s a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason.”