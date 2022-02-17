 
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Ariana Grande shares rare, loved-up photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Ariana Grande gave her fans a rare insight into her married life with husband Dalton Gomez on Wednesday.

The 7 Rings crooner took to Instagram to share some adorable, loved-up snaps with her husband two days post Valentine’s Day, and clearly, love is still in the air for the couple who were a sight for sore eyes on the photo-sharing app.

Grande chose to let her pictures do the talking with a red heart accompanying the photos as the caption.


The photos were a sure-shot hit with Grande’s fans and followers, with actress Octavia Spencer commenting, “Gorgeous you two!” and designer Vera Wang saying, “DIVINE.”

One fan commented, “Happiness looks so good on you both!” while another fan said, “The most beautiful couple.”

