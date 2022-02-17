Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move much'

Queen Elizabeth II continued her royal duties, holding virtual audiences the day after she confessed to having trouble moving.



The Queen was seated in front of her computer screen at Windsor Castle, where she received the Finnish and Jordanian ambassadors via video link on Thursday.



The Queen, in a floral dress with a large brooch and her trademark pearls, could be seen smiling on screen as she chatted to the diplomats.



During the two audiences, the 95-year-old monarch, in a floral dress with a large brooch and her trademark pearls, could be seen smiling on screen as she chatted to the diplomats. The royal family has shred the news on Twitter.

The ambassador of Finland Jukka Siukosaari, who was at Buckingham Palace, presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence on the antique table in front of the monitor. He was joined by his wife Mariella.



The ambassador of Jordan Manar Dabbas also presented his credentials. The official engagements took place as a poll revealed the Queen’s popularity as the nation’s favourite royal has grown.

On Wednesday, the longest-reigning monarch quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.