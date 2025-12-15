Lily Allen’s ‘SNL’ set seems to be nod to ex David Harbour

Lily Allen seemingly misses ex David Harbour in SNL performance

Lily Allen’s return to Saturday Night Live turned heads for more than just her music.

When the singer stepped onto the Studio 8H stage on Saturday, Dec. 13, viewers quickly noticed that her performance set looked strikingly familiar, and deeply personal.

Allen, 40, performed Madeline and Sleepwalking, two tracks from her latest album, West End Girl.

While the performances themselves were emotional and stripped back, it was the set design that sparked immediate conversation.

The stage appeared to closely resemble the Brooklyn, New York, home Allen once shared with her ex-husband, actor David Harbour, a space previously showcased in a 2023 Architecture Digest video.

Several elements from the SNL stage mirrored details from that home tour, including the bold decorative wallpaper, pink silk bedding, a green chair, and even a palm tree lamp.

Source: Architectural Digest/Youtube

Fans were quick to make the connection.

In the comments section of a YouTube clip featuring Allen’s performance of Sleepwalking, one viewer called the wallpaper “iconic,” while another wrote, “The wallpaper on the bedroom set in the same she had in her house with him. Gaggedddd.”

The visual callback comes months after PEOPLE confirmed in February that Allen and Harbour had separated following four years of marriage.

“Her marriage has been crumbling, and they have split,” an insider shared at the time.

Whether intentional or symbolic, Allen’s SNL set felt like more than a backdrop.

It played into the emotional weight of her songs, offering viewers a subtle but powerful nod to a chapter of her life that continues to shape her art.

Watch Allen's full Saturday, Dec. 13 SNL performance below:



