Jamie Campbell Bower reflects on exhausting ‘Stranger Things' shoot

Jamie Campbell Bower spoke about how it felt saying goodbye to hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

The actor, who played the villain Vecna in season four and five, admitted that the show’s ending came at its right time.

In conversation with the People magazine during its Los Angeles premiere, he said, “We all worked so hard on this season, so I think we're all just excited and happy to finally be handing it over to the fans. Because for me, my work was done when I left set, so now it's time to give it over, finally.”

Recalling his last day of filming, he said he felt deeply exposed after finishing his role on the show.

He said, “It was like I had put down a bunch of bags that I'd been carrying around with me for what felt like four or five years. Somebody took a picture of me, and I just looked like a man who's just taken the first breath of his life.”

Bower continued, “It was sad. A lot of people have used the term bittersweet, and it really was bittersweet.”

The first four episodes, which debuted on November 26, ended on a cliff hanger, with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) uncovering Vecna’s secrets and attempting to save his friends when Vecna sends the demogorgons to attack them all.

He discovers his newfound supernatural power and uses it to kill the creatures with his mind.

The second volume will premiere on December 25 and final volume on New Years Eve.