Pakistan, Austria vow to deepen diplomatic ties, commercial collaboration

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer (R). — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer, a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said.

The conversation focused on a review of bilateral ties, the current situation in Afghanistan, and peace and stability in the region.

During the conversation, the premier appreciated Austrian investments and commercial collaboration with Pakistan while stressing the importance of the economic dimensions of Pakistan-Austria relations.



The prime minister stressed the need to expand and deepen bilateral ties in diverse sectors which include higher education, renewable energy, information and technology, and tourism.



Emphasising the need to enhance collaboration in the field of higher education, PM Imran Khan called the Pakistan-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an "exemplary manifestation of bilateral partnership.”

The conversation also underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and prevent an economic collapse in the future.

Thanking the PM for the efficient handling of the situation and evacuation of Austrians and others from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, the chancellor agreed “to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, the premier also extended an invitation to the Federal Chancellor to visit Pakistan.

PM meets ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia

On the other hand, the prime minister met Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore on Thursday.

During the meeting, the PM directed the ambassador to further strengthen the existing fraternal relations between the two Islamic countries.

The premier also stressed the need to take effective measures for the welfare of the overseas Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia.