Friday Feb 18 2022
'Khalai Makhlooq' played role in PTI's win in Karachi: Wasim Akhtar

Friday Feb 18, 2022

MQM-P leader and former mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar. Photo — file
  • Wasim Akhtar criticises Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal.
  • Says former mayor Naimatullah Khan was better than Mustafa Kamal. 
  • Says they fought with Farooq Sattar because of Mustafa Kamal.

Wasim Akhtar, MQM-P leader and former mayor of Karachi, claimed that the PTI would not have won 14 seats in Karachi if Khalai Makhlooq (aliens) had not played a role.

Speaking on Geo News Programme Jashan-e-Cricket, Wasim Akhtar said that we have a lot of compulsions to support the incumbent government.

Wasim Akhtar further said that he wondered, "how Imran Khan has become Prime Minister of Pakistan."

The MQM-P leader claimed that if Khalai Makhlooq' (Aliens) had not been present in the 2018 general elections, the ruling party PTI would not have won 14 seats from Karachi.

Wasim Akhtar criticised Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal and said they fought with Farooq Sattar because of him.

"Now Farooq Sattar should come back to the party immediately," he added. 

He was of the view that former city nazim Naimatullah Khan was better than Mustafa Kamal. 

