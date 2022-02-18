Nawaz Sharif most popular leader in Punjab, KP, Sindh: survey

PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader in Sindh, KP and Punjab, says Gallup Survey. Photo:AFP

KARACHI: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has 58% popularity ratings in Punjab, 46% in KP, and 51% in Sindh, according to a Gallup Pakistan opinion survey, the News reported.

A significant dip in the popularity of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, who ranked second in KP with 46% and third in Sindh and Punjab with 33%, was also reported.

The Gallup Pakistan opinion survey was done from December 22 to January 31 to evaluate the popularity of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.



KP

Nawaz Sharif received 46% of the votes in KP, followed by 44% for Prime Minister Imran Khan, 43% for Shehbaz Sharif, and 24% for Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari.

In KP, satisfaction with the PM has plummeted from 67% in February 2020 to 44% in the current poll, while Bilawal Bhutto's satisfaction has dropped from 26% to 24%. In the KP, however, Nawaz Sharif's popularity rating increased from 33% to 46%, while Shehbaz Sharif's favourable rating increased from 31% to 43%.

Punjab

In Punjab, 58% of respondents endorsed Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, while 33% backed Prime Minister Imran Khan, 24% backed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and 21% backed Asif Ali Zardari.

Sindh

In Sindh, the survey found that Nawaz Sharif received 51% of the vote, Shehbaz Sharif 41%, Bilawal Bhutto 37% Imran Khan 33% and Asif Ali Zardari 31%.In comparison to the 2018 Gallup Poll, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif's popularity increased from 12% to 51% and 41% respectively, whilst PM Khan's popularity decreased from 33% in 2018 to 10% in February 2020, before rising to 33% in the current poll. However, in the case of Bilawal Bhutto, his popularity in his home province fell from 54% to 39% and has recently fallen to 37%.