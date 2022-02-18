BTS Jin’s toilet cleaner gift for J-Hope ‘contradicts current logic’: ‘Its so odd!’

 
entertainment
By
HAHiba Anjum

By
HAHiba Anjum

BTS Jin’s famed birthday gift for his bandmate J-Hope is actually an ‘odd collectable’ that ‘contradicts current logic’ even in the eyes of its creator.

He has only created 999 numbered copies of this product and really stood out among the rest of J-Hope’s gifts, which ranged from a box of strawberries, a birthday cake and a 29-cake topper.

While the collector aimed for the piece to be a collectable for dedicated collectors” BTS’ best gift-giver has managed to transform it into the gag gift of the century.

Many of the ARMYs across the world had a field day with the entire experience and left each other in fits of laughter as one said, “Never in my life did I think I would see limited edition/gold and toilet brush in the same sentence, stunning BTS is truly an experience in every aspect.”

Whereas another posed a rib-tickling anecdote like, “What do you get the man who has everything? A gold toilet brush of course.”

Some even enjoyed the bank balance flex and wondered, “how extremely rich you have to be to have this random thoughts to buy your friend a limited edition covered in gold toilet brush as a birthday present. Kim Seokjin is random and insane and rich and have great sense of humor”. (sic)

