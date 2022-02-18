Prince Charles carries out first royal duty as he fully recovers from coronavirus

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has fully recovered from coronavirus, his office and the Buckingham Palace have confirmed.



Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son carried out his first royal duty after recovering from Covid-19.

According to the Clarence House, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal presented the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education during a ceremony at St James’s Palace on Thursday.

The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes are awarded to universities and colleges whose work has been judged to show excellence, innovation and impact, and to be of benefit to society.

During the ceremony, the Prince presented medals and the Princess distributed scrolls.

The Buckingham Palace also shared the photos and video clips from the ceremony.

Prince Charles was isolating after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, his office said last week.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating," a message on the prince´s official Twitter page had said.