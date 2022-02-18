 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are allegedly engaged after five years of dating.

As per Life & Style Magazine, the Blankspace singer has said 'I do' to her long-time boyfriend right after their vacation in Cornwall. Neither Swift not Alwyn have released an official statement about the news.

In 2018, Alwyn shared how he prefers being discreet about his love life.

"I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work," he told British Vogue.

In 2021, Taylor, however, revealed that she always makes her beau first listen to every song she writes.

"Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write."

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True flaunt their love for the camera in latest selfies

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True flaunt their love for the camera in latest selfies
BTS’ J-Hope addresses the impact of covid-19 on personal life: ‘I’m like everybody else’

BTS’ J-Hope addresses the impact of covid-19 on personal life: ‘I’m like everybody else’
Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history

Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history
Julia Fox asks netizens to leave her alone after ‘Uncut Gems’ moment goes viral

Julia Fox asks netizens to leave her alone after ‘Uncut Gems’ moment goes viral
Michael Douglas on how his ‘famous parents’ helped him in movie business

Michael Douglas on how his ‘famous parents’ helped him in movie business
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson spark reconciliation rumours

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson spark reconciliation rumours
Watch: Viola Davis transforms into Michelle Obama in first trailer of ‘The First Lady’

Watch: Viola Davis transforms into Michelle Obama in first trailer of ‘The First Lady’
Pete Davidson tries to 'connect' with Kim Kardashian's family

Pete Davidson tries to 'connect' with Kim Kardashian's family

Prince Charles carries out first royal duty as he fully recovers from coronavirus

Prince Charles carries out first royal duty as he fully recovers from coronavirus
Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West after Pete Davidson diss

Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West after Pete Davidson diss
BTS Jin’s toilet cleaner gift for J-Hope ‘contradicts current logic’: ‘Its so odd!’

BTS Jin’s toilet cleaner gift for J-Hope ‘contradicts current logic’: ‘Its so odd!’
Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'

Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'

Latest

view all