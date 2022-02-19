Siddhant Chaturvedi once stood in line ‘all day’ for fake ‘Josh 2’ auditions

Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed he once got scammed as he stood in a queue all day for Josh 2 auditions, which turned out to be fake later.

In an interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel, Siddhant got together with his co-actors and director from his latest movie Gehraiyaan, where he made the revelation.



The Gully Boy actor said he landed at a fake audition for Shahrukh Khan starrer Josh’s sequel. He explained, "This was some four years back. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked them what was happening."

"They said it was an audition for Josh 2 and they are looking for Bichhoo Gang's new leader or something. I stood in that line for the whole day. My turn didn't come."

"Next day, I was the first one to go there," the 28-year-old actor added. "There was nobody and it was shut. I asked when it was opening and they said it was all fake. Josh 2 ban hi nahi rahi (Josh 2 isn't being made)."

Siddhant recently appeared in Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The movie garnered mix reviews from the audience.