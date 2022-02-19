 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Siddhant Chaturvedi once stood in line ‘all day’ for fake ‘Josh 2’ auditions

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi once stood in line ‘all day’ for fake ‘Josh 2’ auditions
Siddhant Chaturvedi once stood in line ‘all day’ for fake ‘Josh 2’ auditions

Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed he once got scammed as he stood in a queue all day for Josh 2 auditions, which turned out to be fake later.

In an interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel, Siddhant got together with his co-actors and director from his latest movie Gehraiyaan, where he made the revelation.

The Gully Boy actor said he landed at a fake audition for Shahrukh Khan starrer Josh’s sequel. He explained, "This was some four years back. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked them what was happening."

"They said it was an audition for Josh 2 and they are looking for Bichhoo Gang's new leader or something. I stood in that line for the whole day. My turn didn't come."

"Next day, I was the first one to go there," the 28-year-old actor added. "There was nobody and it was shut. I asked when it was opening and they said it was all fake. Josh 2 ban hi nahi rahi (Josh 2 isn't being made)."

Siddhant recently appeared in Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The movie garnered mix reviews from the audience.

More From Showbiz:

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi:’ Ajay Devgn delivers impressive dialogues as Rahim Lala in new glimpse

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi:’ Ajay Devgn delivers impressive dialogues as Rahim Lala in new glimpse

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Team bride dances to ‘Mehndi laga k Rakhna’

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Team bride dances to ‘Mehndi laga k Rakhna’
Ali Noor is nothing but 'deeply sorry' over sexual assault allegations

Ali Noor is nothing but 'deeply sorry' over sexual assault allegations
Kangana Ranaut’s collaboration with Ekta Kapoor puts nepotism in spotlight again

Kangana Ranaut’s collaboration with Ekta Kapoor puts nepotism in spotlight again
Sussanne Khan goes chic in casual crop top, drops latest mirror selfie

Sussanne Khan goes chic in casual crop top, drops latest mirror selfie
Singer Ali Noor of 'Noori' accused of sexual harassment

Singer Ali Noor of 'Noori' accused of sexual harassment
Alia Bhatt says goodbye to Berlin post the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ premiere, see pics

Alia Bhatt says goodbye to Berlin post the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ premiere, see pics
Deepika Padukone is working on her father Prakash Padukone’s biopic

Deepika Padukone is working on her father Prakash Padukone’s biopic
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Sudhir Mishra's ‘Afwaah’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Sudhir Mishra's ‘Afwaah’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar
Haroon Kadwani talks about 'weight' of being a star kid

Haroon Kadwani talks about 'weight' of being a star kid
‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer is out! Akshay Kumar starrer offers full entertainment

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer is out! Akshay Kumar starrer offers full entertainment
Kangana denies allegations of harming Alia Bhatt’s movie’s box office

Kangana denies allegations of harming Alia Bhatt’s movie’s box office

Latest

view all