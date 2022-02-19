Princess Eugenie, Beatrice back Prince Andrew as he settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew is reportedly receiving support from his close family including his daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice after he settled a civil lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre.



According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, British Queen Elizabeth’s son has been supported by his daughters as they do not do royal duties, so they are not likely be affected for this.

The Express UK quoted Richard Fitzwilliams as saying: “Of course he has support from his family, the Yorks are a close knit family.”

He further said, “The Yorks are a very supportive family, they appear to be team York, so to speak."

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have not publicly commented on the allegations against their father, however, according to media reports "both remain very much on the side of their darling 'Papa'."

Prince Andrew and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled the assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum last week, according to a US court filing.