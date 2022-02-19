 
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Kourtney Kardashian would 'love' to have 4th baby with Travis Barker

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in love and would not mind having a baby together, spills source.

"They are open to the idea of having children together and growing their family," said the insider before adding: "They are so in love."

Both the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and Travis Barker's family are onboard and 'just want them to be happy.'

Kourtney already shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign,7, as well as daughter Penelope,9, with former partner Scott Disick. She got engaged Barker in October 2021. 

