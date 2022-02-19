Kangana Ranaut’s collaboration with Ekta Kapoor puts nepotism in spotlight again

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has long been an outspoken opponent of nepotism and has never flinched away from speaking her thoughts on the matter.



Recently theThalaivi actor collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the show LOCK UPP which has put nepotism in the spotlight again. Amid all, she shared a video clip in reaction to the criticism coming her way for collaborating with her.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share the video, in which she spoke in support of Ekta.

In the video, she is seen telling the interviewer, "Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. If you are doing your job quietly, no problem. But to say ‘ye outsider hain, ye yaha nahi hone chahiye because ye humare baap dada ki jagah hai (these are outsiders and shouldn't be here because this is our forefathers’ place), isn't it wrong? Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang, that I can assure you."



For the unversed, Kangana will be hosting her first reality show, LOCK UPP helmed by Ekta Kapoor. It will have a host of controversial celebrities behind bars where they would have to face several troubles.