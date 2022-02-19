 
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Team bride dances to ‘Mehndi laga k Rakhna’

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar pre-wedding festivities have begun!

The couple had their Mehendi ceremony on Friday, a video of which is making rounds on Internet.

Shibani’s sisters Anusha & Apeksha Dandekar and her close friend Rhea Chakraborty were seen dancing on Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's iconic song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

In the video, the bride to be’s friends and family set the stage on fire.

The event was attended by Shabana Azmi, Amrita Arora and others. The couple will be tying the knot on 21st February and as suggested by reports, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor and Shibani will exchange vows. They decided to not have a Nikah or a Maharashtrian wedding, considering each other’s beliefs and religious backgrounds.

The duo started dating in 2015 when Farhan was hosting a reality show I Can Do That where Shibani was a contestant. They soon started dating afterwards and made it public when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh’s wedding reception in 2018.

