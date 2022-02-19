 
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Jennifer Aniston 'Friends' salad winning hearts on internet! Here's the recipe

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Jennifer Aniston 'Friends' salad winning hearts on internet! Here's the recipe

Jennifer Aniston's famous Friends salad is going viral again.

The actor, who divulged the greens everyday on the sets of the famous TV show, is a health fanatic and ensures her food is always planned out.

“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?” co-star Courteney Cox revealed in a 2010 interview.

New York Post has now resurfaced the famous recipe, inviting fans to follow the star's daily ritual. The salad is currently making rounds on TikTok and Instagram.

The Jennifer Aniston Salad

  • 3.5 cups cooked bulgur wheat
  • 2-3 chopped small cucumber
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup chopped mint
  • 1/3 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped pistachios
  • 1 (15oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta 

