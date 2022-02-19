Wendy Williams’ producers ‘livid’ over Instagram PR move: ‘Why not the show?’

Wendy Williams’ has reportedly left her entire line of producers completely livid with her new PR stunt.

According to an insider close to Radar, the entire team cannot fathom how the host can find it ok to be walking along Florida beaches after taking a month-long hiatus from her show citing health reasons.

An inside source close to Radar brought this news to light and explained how the host’s walks along the beach have caused her producers to erupt into a fury.

Many have even started to question why Williams finds it ok to post videos of her walking along the beach when she’s been on a month-long hiatus for health concerns.

According to the source, "You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not."

"Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired," the insider added.

"At this point, Wendy is making fools out of all the hard-working people who show up for work each day even when they are not feeling great. The show’s producers are livid about this latest stunt."

"What is she doing. She is surrounding herself by people giving her bad advice. She needs to be working with the people at her show, not going rogue on her own."

Before concluding the same source also added, "Wendy doesn’t know anything about social media. She doesn’t know how to post videos which means someone else is doing this which is terrifying."