Saturday Feb 19 2022
Anushka Sharma applauds Delhi man for being kind to injured stray dog :Watch

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is among the celebrities who are animal lovers and time and again, the star has proved her affection for them. 

Recently, the PK actor took to Instagram to share a touching video of a Delhi man who could be seen caring for an injured stray dog, despite being dubbed as 'mad' for being nice to it.

Sharing the video, Anushka lauded his spirit and wrote, "Pagal toh woh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein. Aap toh...clap and hearts emojis. (Those who don't understand humanity, they are mad.)"

On the work front, the actor has kicked off preparations for her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. On Friday, Anushka also was spotted at the ground as she began net practice in preparation for her role as a female cricketer. In the Netflix film, Anushka will be seen playing a character inspired by former Indian female cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. 

