 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
AFP

Jeffrey Epstein ally Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in French prison

By
AFP

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Jeffrey Epstein ally Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in French prison
Jeffrey Epstein ally Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in French prison

Paris: French model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a close associate of disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been found dead in his Paris prison cell, prosecutors said Saturday, in an echo of the jail suicide of his friend.

Epstein, arrested in July 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls, was found hanged in his New York jail cell the following month while awaiting trial over abuses against under-age women.

His former associate Brunel, in his mid-70s, had been charged with the rape of minors and held in prison since December 2020.

He was briefly freed in late 2021 but then re-incarcerated on a Paris court of appeal ruling.

A source close to the investigation told AFP Brunel had been found dead overnight Friday to Saturday in the Prison de la Sante. Paris prosecutors later confirmed he had died.

The source said he had been found hanged, but this was not confirmed by prosecutors.

Police are now investigating the cause of death, added the source, asking not to be named.

Brunel´s death means his case is closed, unless other suspects are implicated in the same case in the future.

More From Entertainment:

Rapper 50 Cent celebrates friendship with Eminem

Rapper 50 Cent celebrates friendship with Eminem
Virginia Giuffre reacts to suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel who spent time at Epstein’s home with Andrew

Virginia Giuffre reacts to suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel who spent time at Epstein’s home with Andrew
Video corroborates Prince Harry's claim about security in UK?

Video corroborates Prince Harry's claim about security in UK?
'What If non royal Harry wins his case against Home Office?'

'What If non royal Harry wins his case against Home Office?'
Prince Harry called wealthy VIP who waves his wallet

Prince Harry called wealthy VIP who waves his wallet

Prince Andrew rules out writing memoirs for cash: report

Prince Andrew rules out writing memoirs for cash: report
Prince Harry urged to think of the Queen

Prince Harry urged to think of the Queen
Andrew's case, Charles' charity scandal, Harry's absence upset the Queen?

Andrew's case, Charles' charity scandal, Harry's absence upset the Queen?
Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday without royal funfair

Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday without royal funfair
Kim Kardashian shows off her daughter North’s artwork in home tour

Kim Kardashian shows off her daughter North’s artwork in home tour
Andrew Garfield thinks he is 'far too old' to be a Spider Man: Read on

Andrew Garfield thinks he is 'far too old' to be a Spider Man: Read on
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for Covid-19 in Dubai hours after leaving Pakistan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for Covid-19 in Dubai hours after leaving Pakistan

Latest

view all