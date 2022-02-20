 
sports
Sunday Feb 20 2022
Amir Khan knocked out by Kell Brooks in crucial boxing fight

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

  • British boxer Kell Brooks devastates Amir Khan midway through 12 round encounter.
  • Thrilling fight might mark end of both men's fighting careers.
  • Numerous British Pakistanis watch feud in a packed-out Manchester Arena.

British Pakistani boxing star Amir Khan lost a major fight when British boxer Kell Brooks knocked him out in the sixth round, which might mark the end of both men's fighting careers.

One of the longest-running bitter rivalries in British boxing settled when the referee had to stop the 12 round contest in the sixth round, as Brooks devastated Khan with punches.

Brooks remained dominant in the thrilling encounter from the beginning.

A large number of British Pakistanis watched the feud in a packed-out Manchester Arena with a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

