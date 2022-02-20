‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

Bollywood actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram. The columnist, who often shares interesting posts on bold subjects, has recently opened up about her habit of saying something pointless without giving it a thought.

On Sunday, the Mrs. Funnybones writer turned to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself with a measuring tape. In the caption, she told fans that she has landed herself in trouble, once again.





She wrote, “They say measure twice and cut once. I do that when I am writing but oof I wish I could do it when I speak. In trouble again as usual…. Calling on all the members of the dreaded foot in the mouth disease to throw in their worst moments in the comments or if that’s too embarrassing then throw in a #FootInTheMouth.”

Reacting to her post, many of Twinkle's fans shared stories about their habit of not thinking before speaking. A fan wrote, “It's better to suffer from this disease than being full of pretenses." One said, “Foot in the mouth at all times, as cannot be fake at all. Blunt but true.”

A fan even asked Twinkle to carry on with the habit, saying, "Hum nahin sudharenge (we won't change). We, who are afflicted by this "foot in the mouth" disease will not change. So don't worry, join the tribe."