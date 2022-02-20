Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Netflix has reportedly approved its first ever original web series from Pakistan

While official details about the project are yet to be known, journalist Hasan Kazmi on Saturday reported that the streaming giant has greenlit its first original Pakistani project and allocated a big budget for the same.

According to Kazmi, the series is set to have three seasons with 13 episodes each, however, the authenticity of the claim remains unverified.

No other details are known; however, Pakistani twitter is already excited about the possibility with one user tweeting, “Hope this is real,” and another commenting, “Omg finally!”