Sunday Feb 20 2022
Sabrina Carpenter weighs in on intentions for new music: ' I'm nervous and scared'

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Award-winning songwriter Sabrina Carpenter teases the incoming release of ‘a lot of new music’ in 2022.

Carpenter broke down her plans for upcoming music while sitting down with ET and even promised to take fans “through a very pivotal chapter in my life”.

She was also quoted saying, "I'm so excited, I'm nervous, I'm scared. I'm all the things I think you normally would be to put out something that's different or something that just feels a little too personal."

"... I spent a pandemic kind of figuring it out, figuring out the heart of what it really is, and I couldn't be more excited."

"I think it's really, really the most incredible thing that the fans have stuck with me this long because you could never ask for that. I could truly never ask for the love and dedication that they give me."

Before concluding she also revealed that none of the songwriting, mixing or promoting process has ever felt like work to her.

"... What I am also so lucky about is that it doesn't feel like work, " she explained. "The fact that it's that kind of a relationship with them, it just makes me want to give them the world and I'm very grateful for that."

