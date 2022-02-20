 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
OCOur Correspondent

Federal minister Mian Soomro's nephew meets Shahbaz Sharif

By
OCOur Correspondent

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Jawad Sohrab Malik, nephew of Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro (L) speaking to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif — Provided by the correspondent
Jawad Sohrab Malik, nephew of Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro (L) speaking to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif — Provided by the correspondent

  • Shahbaz and Malik talked about the dire economic situation of the country and political impasse, sources say.
  • Sources say Malik may stand on PMLN’s ticket from Islamabad as an MNA in the next general elections.
  • Malik had supported the PTI in the 2018 polls and ran a successful election campaign for his uncle in NA-196 Jacobabad.

LAHORE: Jawad Sohrab Malik, the nephew of Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, has met the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore as political activity around the no-confidence motion increases.

According to sources, the meeting was significant because Malik had supported the PTI in the 2018 polls and ran a successful election campaign for his uncle in NA-196 Jacobabad.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted an hour during which the current political situation of Pakistan was discussed, sources said, adding that they talked about the dire economic situation of the country and political impasse.

They also discussed various issues and agreed to work together on issues of national importance.

'Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen met secretly to discuss anti-PTI strategy'

A day ago, Shahbaz and PTI’s disgruntled leader Jahangir Khan Tareen met secretly to discuss ousting of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The credible source told The News that the two leaders met a few days ago to discuss the fate of the incumbent government.

Tareen, when contacted, did not offer any comment on this critically important meeting in the wake of the Opposition’s announcement to move a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

‘Such contacts are part of politics’

Without confirming or denying his meeting with Shahbaz, Tareen said that his group of estranged ruling party MNAs and MPAs had given him the mandate to make any political decision.

Tareen said that being a politician, he believes in interaction with other politicians. "Such contacts are part of politics," he added.

Tareen said that everybody is upset over the economic condition of the country because of the growing price hike. He said that his group’s MPs are of the view that they could not stay indifferent to the woes of the masses. To a question, Tareen said that his group's MPs are more than 30 in number.

More From Pakistan:

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan lost for words after having 'great' PSL experience

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan lost for words after having 'great' PSL experience
Security forces kill five terrorists North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces kill five terrorists North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Laws passed by PTI govt will be used against Imran and co in future: Maryam Nawaz

Laws passed by PTI govt will be used against Imran and co in future: Maryam Nawaz
President Arif Alvi signs PECA, elections amendment ordinances

President Arif Alvi signs PECA, elections amendment ordinances
Fazlur Rahman, Asif Zardari to discuss no-trust motion tomorrow: sources

Fazlur Rahman, Asif Zardari to discuss no-trust motion tomorrow: sources
'Attempt for fresh deal': FM Qureshi spurns Opposition's no-trust move efforts

'Attempt for fresh deal': FM Qureshi spurns Opposition's no-trust move efforts
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 30,000 mark

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 30,000 mark
Maryam Nawaz attends PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq's wedding in Lahore

Maryam Nawaz attends PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq's wedding in Lahore
From army chief to soldier, all behind PM Imran Khan: Fawad Chaudhry

From army chief to soldier, all behind PM Imran Khan: Fawad Chaudhry
CM Murad blames 'economic downturn' for rise in Karachi street crimes

CM Murad blames 'economic downturn' for rise in Karachi street crimes
Sending unsolicited 'good morning' texts to unacquainted women falls under harassment: Kashmala Tariq

Sending unsolicited 'good morning' texts to unacquainted women falls under harassment: Kashmala Tariq
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Maleeka Bokhari says state reviewing 'legal options'

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Maleeka Bokhari says state reviewing 'legal options'

Latest

view all