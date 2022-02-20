Federal minister Mian Soomro's nephew meets Shahbaz Sharif

Jawad Sohrab Malik, nephew of Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro (L) speaking to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif — Provided by the correspondent

LAHORE: Jawad Sohrab Malik, the nephew of Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, has met the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore as political activity around the no-confidence motion increases.



According to sources, the meeting was significant because Malik had supported the PTI in the 2018 polls and ran a successful election campaign for his uncle in NA-196 Jacobabad.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted an hour during which the current political situation of Pakistan was discussed, sources said, adding that they talked about the dire economic situation of the country and political impasse.

They also discussed various issues and agreed to work together on issues of national importance.

'Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen met secretly to discuss anti-PTI strategy'

A day ago, Shahbaz and PTI’s disgruntled leader Jahangir Khan Tareen met secretly to discuss ousting of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The credible source told The News that the two leaders met a few days ago to discuss the fate of the incumbent government.

Tareen, when contacted, did not offer any comment on this critically important meeting in the wake of the Opposition’s announcement to move a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

‘Such contacts are part of politics’

Without confirming or denying his meeting with Shahbaz, Tareen said that his group of estranged ruling party MNAs and MPAs had given him the mandate to make any political decision.

Tareen said that being a politician, he believes in interaction with other politicians. "Such contacts are part of politics," he added.

Tareen said that everybody is upset over the economic condition of the country because of the growing price hike. He said that his group’s MPs are of the view that they could not stay indifferent to the woes of the masses. To a question, Tareen said that his group's MPs are more than 30 in number.