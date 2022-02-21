 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth issues her first message after Covid diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Queen Elizabeth issues her first message after Covid diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth issues her first message after Covid diagnosis

British Queen Elizabeth has shared her first message after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The Queen released a statement shortly afterwards praising the British women's curling team for their Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

She said, "I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success."

Britain’s 95-year-old Queen tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.

The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen´s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid," a statement from the palace said.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," it said.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

While normally secretive about the queen´s health, the palace has previously confirmed that she is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

More From Entertainment:

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh
‘God Save The Queen’: messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID

‘God Save The Queen’: messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID
Prince Harry's priorities are skewed says royal expert

Prince Harry's priorities are skewed says royal expert
Fans voice support for Chris Noth as he returns to social media

Fans voice support for Chris Noth as he returns to social media

Gal Gadot loves watching 'Friends' on Sundays

Gal Gadot loves watching 'Friends' on Sundays
Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

'Relaxing Covid-safe bubble around Queen Elizabeth led to her illness'

'Relaxing Covid-safe bubble around Queen Elizabeth led to her illness'

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' tops Box Office charts with $44 million debut

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' tops Box Office charts with $44 million debut
Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid, postpones US tour dates

Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid, postpones US tour dates
Julia Fox puts her killer curves on display to show Kanye West what he lost

Julia Fox puts her killer curves on display to show Kanye West what he lost
Queen's Platinum Jubilee year will become another 'annus horribilis' for her?

Queen's Platinum Jubilee year will become another 'annus horribilis' for her?
Kim Kardashian sends a message to someone with her cryptic post

Kim Kardashian sends a message to someone with her cryptic post

Latest

view all