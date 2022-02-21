Queen Elizabeth issues her first message after Covid diagnosis

British Queen Elizabeth has shared her first message after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.



The Queen released a statement shortly afterwards praising the British women's curling team for their Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

She said, "I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success."

Britain’s 95-year-old Queen tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.

The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen´s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.



"Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid," a statement from the palace said.



"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," it said.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

While normally secretive about the queen´s health, the palace has previously confirmed that she is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.