Shehzad Roy wants PM Imran, Shaukat Tarin to waive tax on contraceptives

KARACHI: Renowned singer and Pakistan's goodwill ambassador for population and family planning Shehzad Roy has called attention to the country's lack of access to contraceptives to help control population growth, The News reported.

In a tweet, Roy said that 17% of Pakistani couples want to use contraceptives but can't get them because of the high cost.



In this case, contraceptive taxes will have a direct impact on population growth. He asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, in a tweet, "to waive off tax and give strong message that, exponentially growing pop is a huge issue."

Earlier, the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination named the singer as an honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning.

The ministry had stated: “Reference to the fifth meeting of Federal Task Force on Population headed by honourable President of Pakistan, Mr Shehzad Roy, renowned singer and social activist has been named as honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning.”

The population of Pakistan could reach an uncontrollable and alarming level of 403 million by 2050, according to a projection of the United Nations.

It is unimaginable to think how the government would be able to provide employment, water, public transport, and food to so many people in the country when the provision of these basic necessities is a challenge even today with a population of 207 million.

Roy, with his untiring services for the field of education, fits best to aid the Prime Minister Office in devising strategies for population control.

The 45-year-old star was initially known for only his nostalgic love songs but his legacy has been further extended by his humanitarian works and services in the education sector.

He has remained at the forefront of activism for several years.