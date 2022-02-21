Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

 
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is celebrating the first birthday of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan today, February 21.

Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared an unseen photo of Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan with sweet birthday wishes.

She wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today, let’s explore the world together …of course with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #Mera Beta #My Tiger #To Eternity and beyond.”

In the photo, Taimur is seen crawling on the floor and little Jeh is following him.

Fans and fellow B-town celebrities also took an opportunity to wish Jeh a very happy birthday.

Dia Mirza commented, “Happy Birthday Jeh”.

