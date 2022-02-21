Deepika Padukone sheds light on her and Katrina Kaif’s early days in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone talked about her and Katrina Kaif’s debut in the Bollywood industry when there was no concept of having PR agents or managers.

The actress revealed that they had to learn everything themselves as there was no one to help in an interview with NDTV.

The Bajirao Mastani actress ‘adapted to the culture’ through years as she made her debut and same was the case with Kaif.

She said, “When I started, I didn't have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup, I used to wear my own clothes. With myself, Katrina Kaif, we were the first few people, who had the mix of both, where we didn't have it and then that culture started coming in and we adapted to that culture."

“Whereas today, girls and boys completely prepared. They are told how to stand, how to sit, how to conduct themselves, what to say, what not to say, what to wear, what not to wear, how they should do their hair, how they should do their makeup and a part of me says ‘that's incredible,’ we didn't have any of that,” the actress revealed.

However, the 36-year-old actress acknowledged that having no managers or PR agents helped her understand herself.

“We grew into it, we made our mistakes along the way, but a part of me also appreciates that because it gives you an opportunity to understand who you are,” she admitted.

Deepika had her debut in the industry with hit film Om Shanti Om alongside King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan in 2007 whereas Katrina entered Bollywood in 2003 with movie Boom.