 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone sheds light on her and Katrina Kaif’s early days in Bollywood

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Deepika Padukone sheds light on her and Katrina Kaif’s early days in Bollywood
Deepika Padukone sheds light on her and Katrina Kaif’s early days in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone talked about her and Katrina Kaif’s debut in the Bollywood industry when there was no concept of having PR agents or managers.

The actress revealed that they had to learn everything themselves as there was no one to help in an interview with NDTV.

The Bajirao Mastani actress ‘adapted to the culture’ through years as she made her debut and same was the case with Kaif.

She said, “When I started, I didn't have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup, I used to wear my own clothes. With myself, Katrina Kaif, we were the first few people, who had the mix of both, where we didn't have it and then that culture started coming in and we adapted to that culture."

“Whereas today, girls and boys completely prepared. They are told how to stand, how to sit, how to conduct themselves, what to say, what not to say, what to wear, what not to wear, how they should do their hair, how they should do their makeup and a part of me says ‘that's incredible,’ we didn't have any of that,” the actress revealed.

However, the 36-year-old actress acknowledged that having no managers or PR agents helped her understand herself.

“We grew into it, we made our mistakes along the way, but a part of me also appreciates that because it gives you an opportunity to understand who you are,” she admitted.

Deepika had her debut in the industry with hit film Om Shanti Om alongside King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan in 2007 whereas Katrina entered Bollywood in 2003 with movie Boom.

More From Showbiz:

Anil Kapoor to share screen with son Harsh Varrdhan in Netflix film ‘Thar’

Anil Kapoor to share screen with son Harsh Varrdhan in Netflix film ‘Thar’
Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo

Kareena Kapoor gushes over hubby Saif Ali Khan & son Jeh in loved-up photo
‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’

‘It’s a wrap:’ Disha Patani shares picture from last day shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’
Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list

Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Shershaah’ wins Best Film, check winners list
Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch
Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh
It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’

It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’
Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’
‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Latest

view all