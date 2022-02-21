 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS receives Gold TikTok Creator Award: 'Big Hit Music' confirms

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

BTS receives Gold TikTok Creator Award: Big Hit Music confirms
BTS receives Gold TikTok Creator Award: 'Big Hit Music' confirms

BTS’ massive popularity continues to bring achievements to the group as it has now become an acclaimed TikTok creator after receiving a golden and a silver 'Creator Award' for surpassing 10 million followers.

Big Hit Music announced on February 21 that the septet and another K-pop group TXT (Tomorrow X Together) have received the awards.

The Butter hit-makers have most number of followers than any other Korean artist on the app while their fellow group ranks second on the list.

As of today, BTS has over 46.5 million followers while TXT has surpassed 15.6 million followers.

On the professional front, the world famous group will soon hit stage for its Permission To Dance on Stage – Seoul concerts.

The shows have been slated for March 10, 12, and 13. On the other hand, TXT is all set for its fan live events on 5th and 6th of the same month. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted brown dress, see pics

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted brown dress, see pics
Experts question Prince Andrew’s motive for settlement: ‘Something to hide?’

Experts question Prince Andrew’s motive for settlement: ‘Something to hide?’
Kanye West announces live-streaming of ‘Donda 2’ concert

Kanye West announces live-streaming of ‘Donda 2’ concert
Larsa Pippen drops insight into true cause of fight with Kim Kardashian

Larsa Pippen drops insight into true cause of fight with Kim Kardashian
BTS’ Suga ‘tired of’ repeated questions in interviews replies: ‘Whats this?’

BTS’ Suga ‘tired of’ repeated questions in interviews replies: ‘Whats this?’
Jennifer Lopez on ‘Marry Me’: ‘Every Moment Was Like Baring My Soul’

Jennifer Lopez on ‘Marry Me’: ‘Every Moment Was Like Baring My Soul’
BTS’ V feels ‘grateful’ for concern by international ARMYs: ‘You’re sweet’

BTS’ V feels ‘grateful’ for concern by international ARMYs: ‘You’re sweet’
Piers Morgan shares his worries for Queen Elizabeth after Covid diagnosis

Piers Morgan shares his worries for Queen Elizabeth after Covid diagnosis
Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy: ‘It’s all love’

Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy: ‘It’s all love’
Courteney Cox says she ‘looked really strange’ post cosmetic treatment

Courteney Cox says she ‘looked really strange’ post cosmetic treatment
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend ‘Favourite kind of Sunday’ together

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend ‘Favourite kind of Sunday’ together
Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, dies

Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, dies

Latest

view all