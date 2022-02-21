BTS receives Gold TikTok Creator Award: 'Big Hit Music' confirms

BTS’ massive popularity continues to bring achievements to the group as it has now become an acclaimed TikTok creator after receiving a golden and a silver 'Creator Award' for surpassing 10 million followers.

Big Hit Music announced on February 21 that the septet and another K-pop group TXT (Tomorrow X Together) have received the awards.

The Butter hit-makers have most number of followers than any other Korean artist on the app while their fellow group ranks second on the list.

As of today, BTS has over 46.5 million followers while TXT has surpassed 15.6 million followers.

On the professional front, the world famous group will soon hit stage for its Permission To Dance on Stage – Seoul concerts.

The shows have been slated for March 10, 12, and 13. On the other hand, TXT is all set for its fan live events on 5th and 6th of the same month.