Monday Feb 21 2022
Karisma Kapoor pours love over Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh on 1st birthday: pic

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Karisma Kapoor pours love over Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh on 1st birthday: pic

Karisma Kapoor is pouring her heart out for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son Jeh Ali Khan as he turned one today, on February 21.

Taking to Instagram on the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor, shared a swoon-worthy photo of herself with the little munchkin as she gushed over her nephew’s cuteness.

“Happy 1st birthday to J baba Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst,” the 47-year-old actor wrote alongside the adorable click in which she looks stunning in an all-black ensemble while the birthday boy looked melted fans' hearts in a light blue outfit.

Meanwhile, the 3 Idiots actor also dropped marked her son’s birthday with a rare photo of her boys as she captioned, “Bhaiii (brother) wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together ofcourse with Amma (mother) following us everywhereHappy birthday My Jeh babaMy life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond (sic)."

On the professional front, the veteran will soon be seen starring in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of famed Hollywood movie Forrest Gump

