Kristen Stewart slammed for ‘irresponsibly’ trying to vomit in Diana role

An eating disorder charity labelled Kristen Stewart's recent comments about her role as Diana 'irresponsible'

Kristen Stewart’s comments about ‘trying to vomit’ to accurately portray Princess Diana’s bulimia in Spencer have been slammed as ‘irresponsible’ by an eating disorder charity, reported The Daily Mail.

Stewart, 31, who bagged an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Diana in the Pablo Larraine film, told Vanity Fair in a recent interview, "I couldn’t throw up on this movie, even when I really should have."

"I felt like absolute s*** and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like… the idea of that was so untouchable,” she had said.

Reacting to her comment, Tom Quinn of Beat, an eating disorder charity, told Mirror that while actors may “want to get as close to their characters as possible, doing so in this way brings a huge risk to their health.”

“Depicting eating disorders on screen can be a brilliant way to raise awareness of these serious mental illnesses, but it’s crucial this is done responsibly,” Quinn said.

“We’d urge the film industry to protect professionals working in this space, for instance by dedicating time and resources to eating disorder training,” he added.

The film itself was also accused of ‘glamorising’ Diana’s bulimia, with Martha Williams, a Clinical Advice Coordinator for Beat, saying, “Some aspects of the film, we felt, seemed to glamorise the eating disorder."

"At one point there was an image of Diana wearing a ball gown and slouching over the toilet," she recalled.

Stewart or her team have not yet responded to the criticism.