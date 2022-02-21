Palace concerned over ‘frail’ Queen’s health amid covid-19 battle

Queen Elizabeth's covid-19 diagnosis has not only left citizens into a frenzy, but many of Buckingham Palace's staff is also growing concerned with the monarch's frail health and positive status.



Details into the Palace’s concerns surrounding Queen Elizabeth have been brought to The Mirror by royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson.

He began by referencing Duchess Camilla’s and Prince Charles’ covid-19 diagnosis and explained that while, "The palace has assured us that there is no need for panic, with their statement talking of ‘mild cold like’ symptoms.”

"Thankfully, she has a top medical team around her, monitoring constantly. As a rule, the Palace do not routinely talk about the Queen’s health unless they have something definite to say, and she clears it. This time they have been candid."

At the same time, "What concerns me, however, is the reference to Her Majesty continuing with ‘light duties’ at Windsor over the coming week.”

"I really think given her great age, that she should have a complete rest, and leave the duties to others in her family. There is no doubt the Prince of Wales and his family will be concerned by this development and won’t be complacent.”

"Charles often spends longer at Windsor Castle when he visits these days, so that he can enjoy quality time with his mother.”

"Kate, Duchess of Cambridge flies to Copenhagen this week for a series of solo engagements. If there was a serious cause for concern, I am sure that overseas visit would have been postponed.”

Before concluding Mr Jobson admitted, "That said, every time there is a palace bulletin about the health of the monarch, it focuses the minds of her family and her loyal subjects during this Platinum Jubilee year."