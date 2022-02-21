Alexandra Daddario’s house targeted by a man with loaded weapon: reports

 
Alexandra Daddario’s was house was reportedly targeted by ‘an irate man’ who kept shouting ‘something’ as he refused to leave the grounds outside the Baywatch star’s property in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday arrested a male who was allegedly harassing The White Louts actor. 

Upon searching his vehicle parked outside Daddario’s house, cops recovered a loaded handgun.

It is still not known whether or not the actor or her partner Andrew Form were inside the house at the time of the incident.

To go by the reports of the outlet, the man is still getting questioned in custody.

In December 2021, the actor gushed over her beau in an Instagram post. “You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together,' she shared at the time,” she expressed.

