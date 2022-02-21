 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry watches from the side as Queen battles Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry’s isolation is said to be "emphasised" following news of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth contracting Covid-19.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, the Duke of Sussex, who is living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle, is forced to watch from the sidelines, as his grandmother, who he was once very close to, battles the virus. 

The expert added that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle seemingly has no will to return to the UK even after the major news. 

Speaking to The Mirror he said: "I am sure it will focus the mind of Prince Harry too, who was once so close to the Queen.

"His wife, Meghan, seems happy never to return to these shores.

"But for Harry being more than 5,000 miles away from his family, at times like this, must emphasise his isolation from the House of Windsor."

Mandy Moore says 'being a mom is a gift beyond comprehension' on son Gus' 1st birthday

Alexandra Daddario's house targeted by a man with loaded weapon: reports

'Lord of the Rings' fans slam Amazon's 'Rings of Power' for 'trying to be woke'

Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic

Prince Charles pays tribute to Jamal Edwards

Becky Hill finds out her BRIT award was originally made for other artist

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US move sees change in 'attitude'

Kristen Stewart slammed for 'irresponsibly' trying to vomit in Diana role

Justin Bieber enjoyed Super Bowl with Hailey, Kendall Jenner before Covid diagnosis

Courteney Cox reveals co-star Matthew Perry's 'struggle' during 'Friends'

