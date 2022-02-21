PM Imran Khan addresses National E-Commerce Convention

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday addressed the National E-Commerce Convention, where he was invited as the chief guest.

The prime minister said the government had decided to give complete tax exemption to registered freelancers, in a bid to boost the country's IT sector.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Javed Khan took to Twitter and stated that Pakistan had witnessed an "exponential growth" in the e-commerce sector in the recent past, which will also help attract international payment gateways offer through services here.

The senator said 45% increase in Pakistan's e-commerce market contributed to a "worldwide growth rate of 29% in 2021".

Senator Javed said Pakistan reached its highest ever IT exports in the last six months. He said that IT exports during the fiscal year (FY) 21-22 increased by 36%.

The senator had added that Pakistan would be able to cross $3.5 billion mark during the ongoing financial year.



More to follow