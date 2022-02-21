Deepika Padukone thinks emotional infidelity is far worse than ‘physical infidelity’

 
Deepika Padukone talked about physical and emotional infidelity in her recent interview and whether she thinks 'cheating is still a ‘big deal’.

Appearing on the show We Are Yuvaa, the actress was asked, “Is cheating even a big deal anymore?”

Deepika responded that while she does not support physical infidelity, she believes ‘emotional infidelity’ is far worse.

She said, “It’s something that I personally don’t endorse. But having said that, I don’t think I am anyone to judge someone else’s relationship, whether it has happened or not happened, or whether they are okay with it or not okay with it.”

“Relationships are truly based on connections and when you have lost that connection in itself, then there is no relationship,” the Padmaavat star said.

The major theme of the 36-year-old actress latest movie Gehraiyaan was ‘infidelity’ where she played the role of a woman who had an affair with her cousin’s husband.

“Whereas, sometimes maybe physical attraction is still sort of a passing thing. I think as long as you have respect for the other person, I think that’s really important. I mean, monogamy, physical attraction, sure, it’s one thing but I would be far more disappointed if there was emotional infidelity,” she added.

“Not to say that physical infidelity is okay but emotional infidelity is far more hurtful than anything else,” the actress concluded.

Deepika will be appearing alongside Shahrukh Khan in upcoming movie Pathan, which is set to release in 2022.

